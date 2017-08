April 25 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says unit plans to add 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) in equity investment fund it set up with partners including Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2oI2LHn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)