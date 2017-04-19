FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TCP Capital announces preliminary financial estimates for 3 months ended March 31
April 19, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TCP Capital announces preliminary financial estimates for 3 months ended March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - TCP Capital Corp-

* TCP Capital Corp announces certain preliminary financial estimates for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* TCP Capital Corp - currently expect that our net investment income per share was between $0.46 and $0.48 for three months ended march 31, 2017

* TCP Capital Corp - estimate that net asset value per share as of march 31, 2017 was between $14.89 and $14.95

* TCP Capital Corp says net investment income per share after incentive compensation was between $0.37 and $0.39 for three months ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

