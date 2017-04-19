BRIEF-TCP Capital announces preliminary financial estimates for 3 months ended March 31

April 19 (Reuters) - TCP Capital Corp-

* TCP Capital Corp announces certain preliminary financial estimates for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* TCP Capital Corp - currently expect that our net investment income per share was between $0.46 and $0.48 for three months ended march 31, 2017

* TCP Capital Corp - estimate that net asset value per share as of march 31, 2017 was between $14.89 and $14.95

* TCP Capital Corp says net investment income per share after incentive compensation was between $0.37 and $0.39 for three months ended march 31, 2017