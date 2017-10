Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tcp Capital Corp:

* TCP Capital Corp announces certain preliminary financial estimates for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2017

* TCP Capital - ‍currently expect that net investment income per share was between $0.46 and $0.48 for quarterly period ended September 30​

* TCP Capital - ‍expect net investment income per share after incentive compensation was between $0.37 and $0.39 for quarter ended September 30​