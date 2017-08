April 19 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD Ameritrade reports record quarterly revenue

* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.80

* Quarterly revenue $904 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.40

* TD Ameritrade Holding - expect benefits from balance growth, higher interest rates to more than offset financial impact of lower commission price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: