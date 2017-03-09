March 9 Td Ameritrade Holding Corp

* Td ameritrade reports monthly metrics

* Td ameritrade holding corp - average of 534,000 client trades per day in february 2017, up 5 percent from february 2016 and up 2 percent from january 2017

* Td ameritrade holding corp - $837.8 billion in total client assets as of february 28, 2017, up 24 percent from february 2016 and up 3 percent from january 2017

* Td ameritrade holding corp - average fee-based balances of $181.2 billion, up 21 percent from february 2016 and up 3 percent from january 2017

* Td ameritrade holding corp - feb average spread-based balances of $119.3 billion, up 14 percent from february 2016 and essentially flat from january 2017