BRIEF-TD Bank Group's Q2 revenue C$8.47 billion

May 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank

* TD Bank Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Reported qtrly diluted earnings per share were $1.31​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.34​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Toronto-Dominion Bank says qtrly TD's common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 10.8%, compared with 10.9% last quarter

* Qtrly ‍total revenue C$8.47 billion versus C$8.26 billion

* Qtrly ‍total revenue C$8.47 billion versus C$8.26 billion

* Q2 revenue view C$8.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S