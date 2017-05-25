FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-TD Bank Group's Q2 revenue C$8.47 billion
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TD Bank Group's Q2 revenue C$8.47 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank

* TD Bank Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Reported qtrly diluted earnings per share were $1.31​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.34​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Toronto-Dominion Bank says qtrly TD's common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 10.8%, compared with 10.9% last quarter

* Qtrly ‍total revenue C$8.47 billion versus C$8.26 billion

* Q2 revenue view C$8.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.