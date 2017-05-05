BRIEF-BanBao scraps asset restructuring plan
May 22 BanBao Co Ltd * Says it scraps asset restructuring plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q2w508 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 5 TDC A/S:
* 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED ON ALL PARAMETERS; EBITDA > DKK 8.2BN; EFCF: STABLE OR MODERATE GROWTH; DPS: DKK 1.05
* Q1 REVENUE DKK 5.21 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 5.12 BILLION)
* 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED ON ALL PARAMETERS
* Q1 EBITDA EX-ITEMS DKK 2.13 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 2.08 BILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Benefit global limited entered into subscription agreement with company
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC