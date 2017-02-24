PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 Telephone And Data Systems Inc
* TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.278 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36 billion
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says provides 2017 guidance
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees U.S. Cellular FY adjusted EBITDA $650-$800 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures for U.S. Cellular approx $500 million
* Sees 2017 U.S. Cellular total operating revenues $3,800 million - $4,000 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures for TDS Telecom of about $225 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc - sees 2017 TDS Telecom operating revenues $1,200 million - $1,250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di