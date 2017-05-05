May 5 Telephone and Data Systems Inc:

* TDS reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.238 billion versus $1.254 billion

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.33

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc sees fy 2017 total operating revenues $5,015 million - $5,265 million

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc- TDS current 2017 estimated capital expenditures $735 million

* Telephone and Data Systems Inc sees 2017 operating cash flow $855 million -$995 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: