FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q2 adjusted EPS $1.19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q2 adjusted EPS $1.19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Te Connectivity Ltd

* Te connectivity reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 2017 sales $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion

* Q2 sales $3.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.09 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.62

* Qtrly net sales were $3.2 billion, up 9 percent overall and 8 percent organically, from q2 of 2016

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.08 to $1.12

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.39 to $4.47

* Sees fy 2017 sales $12.6 billion to $12.8 billion

* Qtrly orders were $3.4 billion, up 20 percent organically from prior year, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04

* Te expects adjusted eps of $4.58 to $4.66 for fy 2017

* Says company raises full-year guidance for sales and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.43, revenue view $12.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 non-gaap adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.14 - $1.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.