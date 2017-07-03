BRIEF-Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment commercial alliance underway following successful launch
* Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment; commercial alliance underway following successful launch
July 3 Teac Corp
* Says 44 employees took up the offer of early-retirement program and 2 employees will also resign
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RkkfYJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment; commercial alliance underway following successful launch
* GENERAL ASSEMBLY ELECTS JEREMIE WEBER AS NEW CEO Source text: http://bit.ly/2us3sY1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)