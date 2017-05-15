FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teac to offer early-retirement program
#Computer Hardware
May 15, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Teac to offer early-retirement program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Teac Corp

* Says it and unit ESOTERIC COMPANY will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old to 63 years old as of July 15 and has worked for three years, as well as reemployed people whose contracts will expire after July 15

* Offering period from May 29 to June 7

* The company expects 50 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on July 15

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/57q4Nn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

