BRIEF-Sfinks Polska ends talks on buying 40 pct stake of Dominium
* ENDS TALKS ON BUYING 40 PERCENT STAKE OF DOMINIUM SA FOR 20 MILLION ZLOTYS
June 29Teamax Smart City Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its unit wins bid for smart city and campus's construction project worth 244.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c2Kdtk
Further company coverage:
* Lenzing CEO says cost of Thailand plant will be slightly higher than the $293 million (not $203 million) investment in alabama, us