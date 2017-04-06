BRIEF-Teamsters, Southwest Airlines reach tentative agreement for material specialists

April 6 (Reuters) - Teamsters:

* Teamsters, Southwest Airlines reach tentative agreement for material specialists

* Agreement is a result of bargaining that led to an agreement-in-principle on March 3, 2017

* Teamsters says over 300 members to receive pay increases and signing bonuses

* Teamsters says new agreement with southwest also eliminates the two-tier pay scale and the 21-year maximum salary cap by creating a new 11-year scale

* Agreement covers members of Teamsters Locals 19, 986, 455,104, 781, 769 and 210