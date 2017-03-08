FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-TeamTalk advises shareholders to take no immediate action on Spark New Zealand offer
March 8, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TeamTalk advises shareholders to take no immediate action on Spark New Zealand offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Teamtalk Ltd

* TTK advises shareholders to take no immediate action

* "The spark offer is opportunistic"

* TeamTalk directors are firmly of the view that the spark offer is inadequate and significantly below fair value for TeamTalk

* "There is no advantage in early acceptance of Spark offer and there may be disadvantages"

* Spark has confirmed that none of TeamTalk’S shareholders have currently agreed conditionally or unconditionally to accept the spark offer

* Spark offer does not include any value for the synergy benefits that teamtalk would deliver to Spark, which are likely to be significant

* Refers to takeover offer document from Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, attempting to acquire your shares in TeamTalk Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

