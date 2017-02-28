CA's 'BBB+' IDR and Stable Outlook Unaffected by Acquisition of Veracode
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, CA Inc.'s
(CA) ratings,
including the 'BBB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), are
unaffected by
the acquisition of leading applications security testing
software-as-a-service
(SaaS) provider, Veracode, for approximately $614 million in
cash. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of current ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
The acquisition of Veracode will str