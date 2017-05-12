BRIEF-TearLab osmolarity system receives Brazilian regulatory approval

May 12 (Reuters) - TearLab Corp-

* TearLab Corp - received approval for tearlab osmolarity system from agência nacional de vigilância sanitária in brazil

* TearLab Corp - the approval allows tearlab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease in brazilian market