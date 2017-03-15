FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tecan Group FY net profit down at CHF 54.5 million YOY
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
March 15, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tecan Group FY net profit down at CHF 54.5 million YOY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG:

* Full-Year net profit of 54.5 million Swiss francs ($54.00 million) below prior year due to integration costs and non-operational effects (2015: 57.1 million francs)

* Unchanged dividend of 1.75 francs per share proposed

* Full-Year sales are forecast to increase by at least 6 percent in local currencies in 2017

* Reported EBITDA margin expected to further expand to at least 18 percent of sales, including acquisition-related costs in a mid single-digit million Swiss franc amount in 2017

* Full-Year operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 89.0 million francs (2015: 83.4 million francs)

* FY sales of 506.2 million francs (2015: 440.3 million francs)

* Full-Year organic growth of 8.2 percent in local currencies and 9.6 percent in Swiss francs Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0092 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.