RPT-UPDATE 5-Loeb's Third Point targets 'staid' Nestle for change
* Nestle has underperformed potential - analysts (Repeats to add link to graphic. Adds share prices, analyst comments, bullet points)
June 26 Tech-bank Food Co Ltd :
* Says its food subsidiary signs contract to fully acquire a Jiangsu-based meat product company for 29 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3nmnHi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nestle has underperformed potential - analysts (Repeats to add link to graphic. Adds share prices, analyst comments, bullet points)
* Says it repurchased 10 percent stake from an investment firm, which is located in Cayman Islands