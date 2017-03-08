BRIEF-Tech Data Corp Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.45

March 8 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp:

* Tech Data corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.45

* Q4 earnings per share $2.22

* Q4 sales $7.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tech Data Corp- plans to provide financial guidance for combined company with its first-quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Tech Data Corp - company is not providing financial guidance for its q1 of fiscal year 2018

* Expects to incur one-time costs to achieve cost savings of about $150 million

* Tech Data - expects technology solutions transaction to be significantly accretive to co's non-gaap earnings per share in first year after closing

* Tech Data Corp- expects to realize $50 million of cost savings in first 12 months after closing of technology solutions transaction

* Tech Data Corp- expects to realize $100 million during second full year after closing of technology solutions transaction