BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 21 Tech Mahindra Ltd
* Co's step down unit LCC Middle East FZ LLC agreed to sell its 100% shareholding in LCC Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd to Talkpool Ag, Switzerland
* Says total consideration for sale of shares $5.2 million
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13