5 months ago
BRIEF-Tech Mahindra unit to buy CJS Solutions Group
March 6, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tech Mahindra unit to buy CJS Solutions Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd

* Board of directors of company today approved proposal to acquire CJS Solutions Group LLC, through its subsidiary company at US

* Says closing of the transaction expected to take place before end of april 2017

* Says present enterprise value of deal is $110 million

* Acquisition helps scale up healthcare revenue as provider sub vertical is a key element of healthcare and life sciences strategy

* Consideration would be cash Source text - (bit.ly/2mLgRdM) Further company coverage:

