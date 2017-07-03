Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3
ZURICH, July 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
July 3 Tech Semiconductors Co Ltd
* Says it withdraws asset acquisition application from securities regulator due to changes in market conditions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ufWEx0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, July 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
July 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.