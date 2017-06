June 30 TECH-VALUE SPA:

* ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL IN CCSTEAM SRL

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE ACQUISITION OF CCSTEAM SRL AMOUNTS TO EUR 5.1 MILLION

* AS A RESULT OF THE PURCHASE THE COMPANY ALSO ACQUIRED CCSTEAM'S UNIT CCSWEB SRL Source text: reut.rs/2spdrRm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)