BRIEF-Technicolor announces H1 2017 revenues at eur 2.15 billion euros

July 26 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA:

* First Half 2017 Revenues Were at Eur 2,146 Million

* h1 Adjusted Ebitda at Eur 107 Million

* Full Year 2017 Objectives Confirmed

* Group Confirms Its Free Cash Flow Objective

* NET INCOME WAS A LOSS OF EUR 106 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO A LOSS OF 54 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017

* CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO EUR 183 MILLION AT END JUNE 2017, DOWN BY EUR 188 MILLION COMPARED TO END DECEMBER 2016

* NET DEBT AT NOMINAL VALUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 916 MILLION AT END JUNE 2017, COMPARED TO EUR 712 MILLION AT END DECEMBER 2016

H1 GROUP FREE CASH FLOW IS LOSS EUR 148 MILLION VERSUS POSITIVE EUR 98 MILLION YEAR AGO