BRIEF-Technicolor Q1 revenues down year-over-year

April 27 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA:

* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of 460 million euros ($501.58 million) to 520 million euros

* Sees 2017 free cash flow in excess of 150 million euros before cash impacts of Cathode Ray Tube ("CRT") cartel case settlements (c. (81) million euros)

* Says will pursue its deleveraging with aim to reach a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.8x following which it will increase return paid to shareholders

* During Q1, revenues were down year-over-year, as expected, due to an unfavorable comparison basis in connected home and technology segments ($1 = 0.9171 euros)