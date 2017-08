March 27 (Reuters) - Technipfmc Plc

* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment

* Has been awarded a contract by Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell)

* Contract for delivery, integration, and installation of subsea production system (SPS) and subsea riser, jumper and flowline (SURF) equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)