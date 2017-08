June 2 (Reuters) - TECHNIPFMC PLC:

* PRESS RELEASE REG-TECHNIPFMC TECHNIPFMC AWARDED A MAJOR INTEGRATED CONTRACT FOR THE CORAL SOUTH FLNG PROJECT OFFSHORE MOZAMBIQUE

* TOGETHER WITH JGC CORPORATION AND SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES, ALL PARTNERS IN TJS CONSORTIUM WHERE TECHNIPFMC IS LEADER, HAS BEEN AWARDED BY CORAL FLNG SA* A MAJOR CONTRACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)