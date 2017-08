April 6 (Reuters) - TECHNOPOLIS OYJ

* ACQUIRES OFFICE PROPERTY IN VILNIUS

* ACQUIRED AN OFFICE PROPERTY UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN VILNIUS NEIGHBORING ITS OWN CAMPUS IN OZAS AREA

* SIGNED A SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A NEIGHBORING LAND PLOT WITH EXPANSION POTENTIAL OF AT LEAST 20,000 SQM

* INVESTMENT VALUE OF DEAL IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 32 MILLION

* SELLER OF PROPERTIES IS ICOR GROUP.

* INVESTMENT WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON EPS AND TO BE FINANCED WITH COMPANY'S OWN LIQUID FUNDS.