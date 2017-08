March 13 (Reuters) - Techstep ASA:

* Techstep announces acquisition of InfraAdvice Sweden AB, Swedish enterprise mobility management specialist

* Entered into binding agreement with SysTown International to acquire InfraAdvice Sweden for 18.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.1 million)

