BRIEF-Axcelis announces several follow on orders for Purion products
May 22 Techwing Inc :
* Says it signed a 1.47 billion won contract with SK Hynix to provide semiconductor inspection equipment
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25