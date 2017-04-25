April 25 (Reuters) - Teck Resources
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
* Teck Resources says expects Q2 metallurgical coal benchmark price will be settled at earliest in mid-May; talks delayed by Cyclone Debbie
* Teck CEO Lindsay: a flexible dividend policy makes sense for commodity companies due to price volatility
* Teck CEO Lindsay: outlook for second quarter for the company is "very solid"