4 months ago
BRIEF-Teck CEO says second-quarter outlook "very solid"
April 25, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Teck CEO says second-quarter outlook "very solid"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Teck Resources

* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay

* Teck Resources says expects Q2 metallurgical coal benchmark price will be settled at earliest in mid-May; talks delayed by Cyclone Debbie

* Teck CEO Lindsay: a flexible dividend policy makes sense for commodity companies due to price volatility

* Teck CEO Lindsay: outlook for second quarter for the company is "very solid" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

