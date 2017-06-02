FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Teck reports redemption of $214 mln principal amount of notes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Teck reports redemption of $214 mln principal amount of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes

* Teck Resources Ltd - teck expects to fund redemptions from cash on hand

* Teck Resources Ltd- notice of redemption to redeem, on june 7, 2017, all of approximately $84 million principal amount of its 3.000 pct notes due 2019​

* Teck Resources Ltd - interest expense savings resulting from redemption are expected to be approximately us$10 million per annum, on an after-tax basis

* Teck Resources Ltd - expects to record an estimated net after-tax accounting charge of approximately us$19 million in connection with redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.