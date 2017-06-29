June 29 Teck Resources Ltd:

* Teck resources ltd - announced that its Mexican subsidiary has entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc

* Teck resources - agreement deal to buy 21% minority interest in San Nicolás project located in Zacatecas, Mexico for cash consideration of US$50 million

* Says on completion of transaction Teck will own 100% of San Nicolás project