BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 29 Teck Resources Ltd:
* Teck resources ltd - announced that its Mexican subsidiary has entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc
* Teck resources - agreement deal to buy 21% minority interest in San Nicolás project located in Zacatecas, Mexico for cash consideration of US$50 million
* Says on completion of transaction Teck will own 100% of San Nicolás project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
