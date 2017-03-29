FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teck Resources says reconfirms annual production guidance
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck Resources Ltd - steelmaking coal sales volumes for q2 of 2017 are expected to be at least 6.8 million tonnes

* Teck Resources Ltd - site costs in q2 are expected to be in range of $47 to $51 per tonne

* Teck Resources Ltd - Q1 average realized price is now expected to be between US$209 to US$212 per tonne, at higher end of our previous guidance range

* Teck Resources Ltd - site unit costs will be above our annual guidance range in Q1, in range of $54 to $57 per tonne

* Teck Resources Ltd - reconfirm our previous annual production guidance of 27 to 28 million tonnes and annual site cost guidance of $46 to $50 per tonne

* Teck Resources Ltd - Q2 2017 quarterly contract price for steelmaking coal has not yet been agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

