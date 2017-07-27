FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Teck says Q2 profit attributable to shareholders $577 mln
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 7:17 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Teck says Q2 profit attributable to shareholders $577 mln

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck reports unaudited second quarter results for 2017

* Q2 profit attributable to shareholders was $577 million

* Teck resources ltd says expect our steelmaking coal sales to reach at least 7.0 million tonnes in q3

* Intend to consider declaring a supplemental dividend in q4 of each year

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1

* Sees q3 coal sales of at least 7.0 million tonnes

* Qtrly steelmaking coal production 6.8 million tonnes versus 6.7 million tonnes

* Sees total production for year in range of 27 to 27.5 million tonnes

* Teck resources ltd says total debt as of june 30, 2017 was $4.92 billion

* Sees unit cost of sales in range of $49 to $53 per tonne, up from our previous guidance of $46 to $50 per tonne

* Qtrly steelmaking coal realized price per tonne $169

* Sees original guidance for transportation costs remain unchanged at $35 to $37 per tonne

* Teck resources - sees 2017 copper production to be in range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes,full year copper unit costs to be us$1.75- us$1.85 per pound

* Qtrly steelmaking sales volume up c$20 million

* Teck resources -full year molybdenum production at highland valley copper is also unchanged at 6.0 to 6.5 million pounds contained in concentrate

* Teck resources ltd qtrly revenue c$2.82 billion versus c$1.74 billion

* Q2 revenue view c$2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teck resources - steelmaking coal unit costs rose as result of high input costs and decision to advance annual plant maintenance shutdowns

* Teck resources - construction progress on the fort hills oil sands project has surpassed 92%. Project remains on track to produce first oil in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.