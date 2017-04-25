FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Teck says qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Teck says qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck reports unaudited first quarter results for 2017

* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.16 per share

* Expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes

* Qtrly revenues C$2,894 million versus C$1,698 million

* Says expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes

* Steelmaking coal spot pricing appeared to stabilize in US$150 to US$160 per tonne range during Q1

* Says continue to expect 2017 copper production to be in range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes

* Teck resources-expects Zinc in concentrate production in 2017 to be in range of 590,000 to 615,000 tonnes as result of lower production at Red Dog

* Before end of March, Cyclone Debbie resulted in supply disruptions in Australia

* Experienced weak demand for steelmaking coal in January and February before demand improved in March

* Continue to expect unit costs for Q2 will fall within previously announced guidance range of $47 to $51 per tonne

* Teck resources-quarterly benchmark price for steelmaking coal for Q2 of 2017 has yet to be agreed due to impact of Cyclone Debbie on Australian supply

* Says "as a result of our recent debt repurchase, we now only have US$122 million of debt due before 2021"

* Qtrly adjusted profit attributable to shareholders $1.16 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.29, revenue view C$3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 coal production of 6.1 million tonnes was 8% lower than same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.