April 19 (Reuters) - Tecnocom Telecomunicacion

* Says that in consortium with Altran and Gesein it will manage ICT service platform of the Information Technology and Communications Department of the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration

* The project is worth 5 million euros ($5.4 million) and has a duration of two years Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)