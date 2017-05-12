FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q1 EPS $0.03
May 12, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q1 EPS $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Tecnoglass Inc

* Tecnoglass reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year 2017 outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 3.1 percent to $65.8 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* For full year 2017, company continues to expect revenues to grow to a range of $360 million to $390 million

* Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to increase to a range of $82 million to $90 million in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $368.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces 12 pct increase in quarterly dividend beginning in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

