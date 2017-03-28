BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti buys remaining stakes in units Ribes and Assicom

March 28 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA:
* Board approves the acquisition of the minorities of subsidiaries Ribes and Assicom, obtaining as a consequence the full control of the two units
* The total cost of the transactions is 35 million euros ($38.04 million)
* Cost of the transactions will be paid utilizing already available liquid resources
* The decision allows Tecnoinvestimenti to promote the integration of the two companies