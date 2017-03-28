FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti buys remaining stakes in units Ribes and Assicom
March 28, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti buys remaining stakes in units Ribes and Assicom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA:

* Board approves the acquisition of the minorities of subsidiaries Ribes and Assicom, obtaining as a consequence the full control of the two units

* The total cost of the transactions is 35 million euros ($38.04 million)

* Cost of the transactions will be paid utilizing already available liquid resources

* The decision allows Tecnoinvestimenti to promote the integration of the two companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

