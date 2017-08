April 25 (Reuters) - TECNOTREE OYJ:

* TECNOTREE SIGNS THREE-YEAR MANAGED SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A LEADING MIDDLE EASTERN OPERATOR VALUED AT 8.2 MILLION EUROS

* ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT WITH A KEY CUSTOMER TO PROVIDE MANAGED SERVICES FOR TECNOTREE PRODUCTS AND RELATED SOLUTIONS FOR 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)