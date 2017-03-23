March 23 Ted Baker Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 4.4 percent to 61.3 million stg
* Final dividend 38.8 penceper share
* Total dividend up 12.1 percent to 53.6 penceper share
* Fy group revenue up 16.4 pct (10.8 pct in constant
currency) to £531.0m
* Fy retail sales up 15.0 pct (9.2 pct in constant currency)
to £400.7m
* Fy uk and europe retail sales up 10.7 pct (8.4 pct in
constant currency) to £279.5m
* Fy us and canada retail sales up 28.3 pct (13.0 pct in
constant currency) to £103.4m
* Fy e-commerce sales up 35.1 pct (32.3 pct in constant
currency) to £72.3m
* Proposed final dividend of 38.8p bringing total dividend
to 53.6p, an increase of 12.1 pct
* "our spring/summer collections have been well received"
