5 months ago
BRIEF-Teekay Corp says C. Sean Day will be stepping down as chairman of both Teekay and Teekay Offshore
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Teekay Corp says C. Sean Day will be stepping down as chairman of both Teekay and Teekay Offshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Teekay Corp

* Teekay Corp - C. Sean Day will be stepping down from his role as chairman of both Teekay and Teekay Offshore effective June 15, 2017

* Teekay Corp - Day will remain as a board member of both Teekay and Teekay Offshore

* Teekay Corp - current Teekay director, William P. Utt, will replace Mr. Day as Teekay's chairman

* Teekay Corp - Utt will also join and serve as chairman of Teekay Offshore board of directors, effective June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

