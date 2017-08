Feb 23 (Reuters) - Teekay LNG Partners LP

* Teekay LNG Partners reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Qtrly GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $84.4 million

* Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.0 million

* Qtrly voyage revenues $100.8 million versus $100.66 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: