May 18 (Reuters) - Teekay Lng Partners Lp :

* Reports first quarter 2017 results

* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017

* Adjusted net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $21.1 million in q1 of 2017

* Qtrly voyage revenues $101.2 million versus $95.8 million