FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners and Brookfield announce strategic partnership
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 3:12 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners and Brookfield announce strategic partnership

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners:

* Teekay Offshore Partners Lp says Teekay and Brookfield announce strategic partnership and investment in teekay offshore

* Teekay Offshore Partners - transaction includes a $640 million equity investment and other financing initiatives

* Co and Teekay will invest $610 million and $30 million, respectively, in teekay offshore at price of $2.50 per common unit

* Teekay Offshore Partners - co reached agreement in principle with lenders of arendal spirit ums debt facility to extend mandatory prepayment

* Teekay Offshore Partners - will transfer its shuttle tanker business into a new, wholly-owned, non-recourse subsidiary, teekay shuttle tankers llc

* Teekay Offshore Partners - majority of co's shuttle tanker fleet will be refinanced with new $600 million, 5-year debt facility

* Teekay Offshore Partners - co's two 50 percent-owned vessels will be refinanced with a new $71 million, four-year debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.