June 19 Tegna Inc

* Tegna Inc - Deal for approximately $250 million

* Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario Teachers'

* Tegna Inc - As part of agreement, Tegna will remain an ongoing partner in CareerBuilder

* Tegna Inc - Will remain an ongoing partner in CareerBuilder, reducing its current 53% controlling interest to 12.5%

* Tegna Inc - CareerBuilder will be reflected as an equity investment within Tegna's financial statements