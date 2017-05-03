BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 Tegna Inc
* Tegna board of directors approves spin-off of cars.com
* Tegna Inc says cars.com to pay Tegna one-time cash distribution of $650 million
* Spin-off of cars.com expected to be completed May 31, 2017
* Tegna - cars.com expects to enter new credit facilities with borrowing capacity of about $900 million, expects portion of facilities to remain undrawn at closing
* Tegna Inc - expected that Tegna's existing credit facility will remain in place following deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.