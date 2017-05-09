FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tegna Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
May 9, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tegna Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc

* Qtrly total media segment operating revenue $446.3 million versus $443.8 million

* Tegna Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* special items in q1 of 2017 unfavorably impacted GAAP results by $0.06 per share primarily due to a non-cash operating asset impairment

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue $778.47 million versus $781.73 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

