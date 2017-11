Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd

* Tel Aviv district court ordered Mediwound to purchase approximately $1.5 million of PolyHeal shares; Mediwound weighing an appeal

* ‍Continues to evaluate ruling and its legal and accounting implications and company’s options, including a potential appeal​

* Court ordered that co is obligated to purchases shares of 3 shareholders of PolyHeal pursuant to claim made by such PolyHeal shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: